‘Promises are imaginary’: BJP hits out at AAP chief

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday accused AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal of resorting to fictitious schemes in a desperate bid to secure re-election, following his release from jail.

The party claimed that Kejriwal, sensing impending defeat in the upcoming assembly elections, began announcing policies that lacked concrete implementation and were merely aimed at winning votes.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, “After returning from jail, Kejriwal realised he could lose the upcoming election. This is when he began announcing promises that were entirely imaginary and had no basis for real execution.”

Sachdeva pointed out that for the first time in 12 years of governance, the AAP-led government promised to fix erroneous electricity and water bills, ensure clean water supply instead of contaminated water, and repair dilapidated roads—but only after being re-elected.