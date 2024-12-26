‘Promises are imaginary’: BJP hits out at AAP chief

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday accused AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal of resorting to fictitious schemes in a desperate bid to secure re-election, following his release from jail.
The party claimed that Kejriwal, sensing impending defeat in the upcoming assembly elections, began announcing policies that lacked concrete implementation and were merely aimed at winning votes.
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, “After returning from jail, Kejriwal realised he could lose the upcoming election. This is when he began announcing promises that were entirely imaginary and had no basis for real execution.”
Sachdeva pointed out that for the first time in 12 years of governance, the AAP-led government promised to fix erroneous electricity and water bills, ensure clean water supply instead of contaminated water, and repair dilapidated roads—but only after being re-elected.
“These promises come with no concrete plan or timeline,” he added. The Delhi BJP president also accused Kejriwal of repackaging old schemes in an attempt to salvage his image. He criticised Chief Minister Atishi for reintroducing the Mahila Samman Scheme, which he claimed had already failed in Punjab. “After deceiving women in Punjab with the same scheme, Kejriwal is now trying to sell the same unfulfilled promise of `2,100 per month to women in Delhi,” Sachdeva said.
Additionally, Sachdeva highlighted Kejriwal’s opposition to the Ayushman Bharat scheme, despite BJP MPs fighting for its implementation in Delhi. “Kejriwal has persistently resisted Ayushman Bharat but now promises a new ‘Sanjeevani Scheme’ for senior citizens, once again only after elections,” he said. “Both the schemes by Kejriwal—without any official notifications—are misleading people, particularly women and senior citizens,” Sachdeva said. The allegations come at a time when the AAP is intensifying its poll campaign.