Six-lane flyover opens in Anand Vihar

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday inaugurated a six-lane flyover linking Apsara Border to Anand Vihar, benefiting an estimated 1.5 lakh commuters daily.

The 1,440-metre-long flyover aims to reduce congestion in the eastern part of the city.

During the event, Atishi outlined the convenience the flyover will bring to residents and travellers in the area. She stated that the structure would allow vehicles to bypass three traffic signals, ensuring a smoother and faster commute

“Today, I am very happy to inaugurate this flyover. For the last two years, I have been continuously overseeing the project. I want to congratulate the people of Delhi. When people will go from this flyover, they will skip three red lights and save travel time of around 12 minutes. Around 1.5 lakh people will be benefited from this flyover everyday,” the CM said.