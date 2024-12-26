Six-lane flyover opens in Anand Vihar

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday inaugurated a six-lane flyover linking Apsara Border to Anand Vihar, benefiting an estimated 1.5 lakh commuters daily.
The 1,440-metre-long flyover aims to reduce congestion in the eastern part of the city.
During the event, Atishi outlined the convenience the flyover will bring to residents and travellers in the area. She stated that the structure would allow vehicles to bypass three traffic signals, ensuring a smoother and faster commute
“Today, I am very happy to inaugurate this flyover. For the last two years, I have been continuously overseeing the project. I want to congratulate the people of Delhi. When people will go from this flyover, they will skip three red lights and save travel time of around 12 minutes. Around 1.5 lakh people will be benefited from this flyover everyday,” the CM said.
Speaking further, Atishi said around 40,300 litres of petrol and diesel will be saved every day. The carbon emissions will also be reduced, she added.
It should be noted here that the six-lane 1,440 metre-long flyover over road number 56 between Anand Vihar and Apsara Border will reduce the traffic load on the stretch and help commuters bypass traffic snarls at Ramprastha Colony, Vivek Vihar and Shreshth Vihar.
The pillars of the flyover have been decorated with paintings of different birds.
The project was planned in 2019, but the pandemic delayed its start. The foundation stone of the flyover was finally laid in Oct 2022 by former CM Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel.