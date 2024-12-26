The Birds are Coming

Winter often turns gloomy for Delhiites due to pollution. However, on a Sunday morning when we reached Okhla Bird Sanctuary, a wetland, the glum of the weather turned into hope. It set the perfect setting for a group of 22 bird-watching enthusiasts — students, lawyers, IT professionals, visual designers, wetland researchers and more to embark on a nature trail led by Rupali, a volunteer at There Is No Earth B, a collective involved in making the planet more sustainable and equitable.
In time, we trained our binoculars at an island-looking terrain to spot birds. To our surprise, many were sighted — an Indian Cormorant to migratory species like Tufted Duck, Common Pochard, and Black/Brown-Headed Gulls were swimming in the water — right at the first stoppage
of the four-kilometre trail. “I love how the Indian Cormorant goes into the water, takes the fish, eats it, and then spreads its wings as if basking in the glory of the sun. Its long snake-like neck accentuates its beauty,” said Manas Dhodi, an IT professional who likes to go for bird walks in winters because it attracts migratory birds for nesting.
The birding experience
Birding means different things for each of the participants. For some, it’s about exploring the lost diversity. For others, it reminds them of their hometown in the hills, and for the ones who have a flair for writing, it sparks their creativity. For Dhodi, it meant reliving nostalgia. “I come from Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand. It’s a hilly and remote place and home to many birds,” he said. “We used to recognise birds from their sounds and know which birds sit on which trees. It wasn’t a hobby, but a culture there.”
Birds have inspired many literary personalities. English poet William Wordsworth praised a skylark’s song in the woods in the poem ‘To The Skylark’. American poet Mary Oliver’s ‘Wild Geese’ explored themes of nature and spiritual connection while Emily Dickinson metaphorically compared hope to birds in ‘Hope is the Thing with Feathers’.
For Kirti Advani, a policy researcher, birds inspire her to write, much like it did the literary figures. “I love to write poetry. Literary texts often use metaphors and allegories. I have also written poetry using birds as metaphors for freedom, colour and diversity,” she said.
Soon the group huddled around a tree. They had spotted the tiny Orange-Headed Thrush. A shy and secretive bird mostly found in ravines and wetlands, it has a bright orange head, chest and belly. “Spotting a bird is like a treasure hunt. I feel many people do not know about wetlands like OBS. Activities like birdwatching will help attract people to come close to nature,” shared Shreyasi Seth, a graduate from Delhi University, as the thrush hopped around foraging in the leaves.
Birding destinations
Delhi is the second most bird-rich capital city in the world after Nairobi in Kenya. The Delhi Bird Race 2024 survey recorded 238 residential and migratory birds in March this year. According to The Delhi Winter Bird Count 2024 survey, this month, it went up to 254 bird species with rare sightings of the Eurasian Griffon, Little Bunting and The Slender-Billed Gull.
“Delhi serves as a hotspot for birds as it’s situated on the plains, after the Himalayas. It lies along the Central Asian Flyway, covering a large continental area of Eurasia between the Arctic Ocean and the Indian Ocean and includes important migration routes of birds. Also, the city provides an ideal winter refuge for both resident and migratory birds by offering warmer and cosier conditions compared to the harsh winters of their breeding grounds,” Rupali told TMS.
In Delhi-NCR, Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary, Surajpur, Dhanauri wetlands in Greater Noida, Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, Sanjay Van, and Yamuna Biodiversity Park are ideal spots for birding. They comprise wetlands, urban lakes, forest areas and the Aravalli range, which, if not preserved could lead to a declining bird population. “The most important step we can take to save these ecosystems is to refrain from transforming them into parks or making unnecessary changes in the name of beautification.
Authorities must take responsibility for keeping wetlands, such as rivers and lakes, clean and protect natural environment,” Rupali suggested.
Best season
In all, we spotted 23 bird species at OBS! The volunteer told us how breeding and migration seasons are two fascinating periods for birders. “In the breeding season (March-July), birders can witness birds engaging in fascinating courtship rituals, such as singing songs, dancing between the branches, building nests, finding suitable partners and feeding their young. You may also observe them defending their territory and competing for food.
In the migration season (October to March), birds travel thousands of kilometres to subtropical and tropical zones to escape harsh winters and fulfill their food requirements.”