The Birds are Coming

Winter often turns gloomy for Delhiites due to pollution. However, on a Sunday morning when we reached Okhla Bird Sanctuary, a wetland, the glum of the weather turned into hope. It set the perfect setting for a group of 22 bird-watching enthusiasts — students, lawyers, IT professionals, visual designers, wetland researchers and more to embark on a nature trail led by Rupali, a volunteer at There Is No Earth B, a collective involved in making the planet more sustainable and equitable.

In time, we trained our binoculars at an island-looking terrain to spot birds. To our surprise, many were sighted — an Indian Cormorant to migratory species like Tufted Duck, Common Pochard, and Black/Brown-Headed Gulls were swimming in the water — right at the first stoppage

of the four-kilometre trail. “I love how the Indian Cormorant goes into the water, takes the fish, eats it, and then spreads its wings as if basking in the glory of the sun. Its long snake-like neck accentuates its beauty,” said Manas Dhodi, an IT professional who likes to go for bird walks in winters because it attracts migratory birds for nesting.

The birding experience

Birding means different things for each of the participants. For some, it’s about exploring the lost diversity. For others, it reminds them of their hometown in the hills, and for the ones who have a flair for writing, it sparks their creativity. For Dhodi, it meant reliving nostalgia. “I come from Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand. It’s a hilly and remote place and home to many birds,” he said. “We used to recognise birds from their sounds and know which birds sit on which trees. It wasn’t a hobby, but a culture there.”