Five minors apprehended for robbery at garment shop, jackets recovered

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have apprehended five juveniles for allegedly robbing a garment shop in Mukundpur, outer north Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

The robbery took place on December 21, when a group of boys stole clothing items and cash from the shop owner, Deepak.

According to police, three to four boys initially posed as customers but later returned with more accomplices, some armed with pistols. The group forcibly took 15 jackets and pants before fleeing on foot.

An FIR was filed following Deepak’s complaint, and police launched an investigation. Despite the suspects wearing masks, officers reviewed over 40 CCTV cameras. The investigation led them to a rented property in Pinky Chaudhary Colony, Burari, where five juveniles were apprehended.

Police recovered 13 jackets and three pairs of pants from the location. “Preliminary investigations revealed that all accused are school dropouts with no prior criminal records. The juveniles reportedly planned the robbery while playing cricket earlier that day, intending to sell the stolen items for quick money,” said a senior police officer.

According to police, the suspects, aged 16-17 years, had no history of criminal activity. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other individuals involved in the case.

Police said the boys had devised the plan during a casual cricket game, seeking fast money from the stolen goods. The swift arrests were made possible due to the extensive review of surveillance footage and intelligence inputs.

Further investigations are underway to track the remaining suspects and determine the full extent of the group’s involvement.