L-G VK Saxena directs DDA to extend PM-UDAY camps till March 2025

The camps, held from November 30 to December 22, including eight weekend sessions, attracted 19,313 applicants, out of which 3,599 were new, the LG office said on Thursday. During this period, 1,152 conveyance deeds and authorization slips were issued, and 283 properties were registered by Sub-Registrars (SRs), granting final ownership rights to property holders.

The initiative featured officials from the DDA, Revenue Department, and SRs at the camp sites, enabling seamless processing of property documents and registrations. This approach eliminated bureaucratic delays and ensured faster service delivery to residents.

According to the LG office, the PM-UDAY scheme, designed to regularise unauthorised colonies by granting ownership rights, has witnessed significant progress under Saxena’s directives.

The scheme gained momentum following the LG’s efforts to address hurdles such as red tape, beneficiary harassment, and the lack of coordination between departments. The extended timeline for these camps is expected to further expedite the regularisation process.