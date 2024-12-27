Namo Bharat trains record five million commuters since launch of RRTS

NEW DELHI: Since the launch of operations on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor in October 2023, over five million commuters have travelled in the Namo Bharat trains, according to a statement released on Wednesday (December 25).
Data reveals that the highest numbers of passengers have traveled from Ghaziabad and Meerut South stations on the corridor.
The 17 km priority section (Sahibabad-Duhai Depot) of the RRTS corridor was inaugurated on Oct 23, 2023, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
On March 6, 2024, Namo Bharat services were extended to an additional 17 km section from Duhai to Modi Nagar North. Further expansion took place on August 18, with the addition of an eight km stretch from Modi Nagar North to Meerut South.
Following the connection to Meerut, commuter interest in the Namo Bharat trains increased significantly. On August 19, during Raksha Bandhan, a record 34,000 commuters traveled on the trains. The total number of commuters has now surpassed five million.
The operational section from Sahibabad to Meerut South spans 42 km and includes nine RRTS stations. Passengers can travel between Sahibabad and Meerut South in just 30 minutes.
Final trial runs underway on Delhi section of RRTS
Currently, Namo Bharat trains are undergoing final trial runs from Sahibabad to Delhi, with stations at Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar. Anand Vihar, an underground station, will be the first of its kind on the RRTS corridor. Soon, the operational corridor will expand to 55 km as Namo Bharat trains begin service from Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar.
In addition, NCRTC has launched a loyalty points program, offering a 10% discount on fares for commuters who purchase QR code-based tickets through the RRTS Connect app.