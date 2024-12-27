Namo Bharat trains record five million commuters since launch of RRTS

NEW DELHI: Since the launch of operations on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor in October 2023, over five million commuters have travelled in the Namo Bharat trains, according to a statement released on Wednesday (December 25).

Data reveals that the highest numbers of passengers have traveled from Ghaziabad and Meerut South stations on the corridor.

The 17 km priority section (Sahibabad-Duhai Depot) of the RRTS corridor was inaugurated on Oct 23, 2023, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.