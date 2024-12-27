Security beefed up for New Year's Eve in national capital

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has intensified security arrangements and increased deployments in the border areas of the national capital for New Year celebrations, officials said on Thursday.

More than 10,000 police personnel, including traffic police are expected to be on the ground to rein in hooliganism and traffic violations, they said.

“After Christmas, we have made a robust plan for the security arrangements for New Year eve. We want everyone to welcome the new year with great zeal but no one will be allowed to breach the law,” a senior police officer said.