The powerhouse seat that chooses Delhi’s CM

NEW DELHI: As Delhi braces for the high-stakes assembly elections in February 2025, all eyes are on the New Delhi constituency — the epicentre of political power in the national capital. This seat, which has historically crowned six of Delhi’s seven chief ministers, carries an almost mythical aura. From Sheila Dikshit’s transformative reign to Arvind Kejriwal’s grassroots-driven governance, the New Delhi constituency has become a barometer for the city’s political pulse.
This time, the battlefield is set for a riveting triangular clash between AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal, Congress veteran Sandeep Dikshit, and BJP’s probable contender Parvesh Verma. It is a contest steeped in legacies, ideologies, and ambitions, with each candidate bringing a unique dimension to the race.
With over 1.5 million registered voters, the constituency includes a significant portion of government employees — 90% of its electorate. These voters, hailing from across India, wield unparalleled influence, often shaping the outcome of elections.
Additionally, the Valmiki and Dhobi communities, alongside prominent groups like Punjabis, Purvanchalis, Brahmins, Jats, and Gujjars, bring their own expectations to the table.
Political history of this seat
During the first Delhi Assembly elections in 1993, the seat — then known as Gole Market— was won by BJP’s Kirti Azad. In 1998, Sheila Dikshit emerged victorious, beginning her hat-trick of wins and cementing Congress’s dominance.
The seat was renamed New Delhi Vidhan Sabha in 2008, and Dikshit secured her legacy with another victory. But, in 2013, Arvind Kejriwal disrupted the trend, defeating Dikshit herself in a historic win. Kejriwal went on to retain the seat in 2015 and 2020, riding on the wave of AAP’s governance model.
The big battle
For 2025, the stakes could not be higher. Arvind Kejriwal, seeking a fourth consecutive term, has framed the election as a battle between the “sons of Chief Ministers and the common man.” His AAP-led administration has drawn both praise and criticism, with achievements in healthcare and education weighed against contentious policies.
Issues on the ground
Markets like Connaught Place and Khan Market, with their cosmopolitan ethos, resonate with a section of voters, while the government employees’ quarters and grassroots communities reflect a different set of priorities.
This election, however, is not merely about policies or promises. It is a symbolic fight for Delhi’s soul. With three stalwarts vying for supremacy, the New Delhi constituency is poised to be the bellwether of electoral trends, setting the tone for the broader political landscape in Delhi.