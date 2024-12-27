The powerhouse seat that chooses Delhi’s CM

NEW DELHI: As Delhi braces for the high-stakes assembly elections in February 2025, all eyes are on the New Delhi constituency — the epicentre of political power in the national capital. This seat, which has historically crowned six of Delhi’s seven chief ministers, carries an almost mythical aura. From Sheila Dikshit’s transformative reign to Arvind Kejriwal’s grassroots-driven governance, the New Delhi constituency has become a barometer for the city’s political pulse.

This time, the battlefield is set for a riveting triangular clash between AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal, Congress veteran Sandeep Dikshit, and BJP’s probable contender Parvesh Verma. It is a contest steeped in legacies, ideologies, and ambitions, with each candidate bringing a unique dimension to the race.