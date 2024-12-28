54-year-old ward boy dies in suspected suicide at Jamia Hamdard Hospital

NEW DELHI: A 54-year-old man died on early Friday after he reportedly jumped from the fifth floor washroom at Jamia Hamdard Hospital in south Delhi, police said. The victim has been identified as Mushtak Ali, employed in the hospital as a ward boy.

According to police, on Friday at 1.21 am, police received information on the alleged suicide and reached the hospital where victim, a resident of the staff quarters at Jamia Hamdard campus, was found dead.

During the initial probe, it was revealed that Ali was admitted in the orthopedic ward of the hospital on Monday due to a fracture in his foot. “He resided here alone and his family lives in Odisha. He allegedly jumped from the fifth floor window of the washroom,” a senior police officer said.

This is the third suicidal death in as many days. On Thursday, one RJ committed suicide in Gurugram. A day prior to that, a man took his own life by setting himself on fire near the new Parliament building.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)