Cops deport Bangladeshi woman living in city illegally for six years

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing drive to check illegal immigrants staying in the national capital, the Delhi Police has deported a migrant Bangladeshi woman allegedly living unlawfully in the city for the past six years, an official said on Friday.

According to DCP (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary, during the recent crackdown on illegal immigrants living in the national capital, the police identified the 28-year-old woman who was a Bangladeshi national.

“She was discovered living in Mumbai and Delhi in violation of the Foreigners Act. The woman hails from Singasholpur village in Narail Sadar Upazila (sub-district) in Bangladesh and was staying in India without necessary documentation, raising concerns over her unauthorised immigration,” the DCP said.

The operation to identify and deport her was carried out by the Anti-Narcotics Unit of the Delhi Police.

Delhi Police had previously identified over 1,500 Bangladeshi immigrants during the ongoing operation. Teams from police stations in 15 districts in the national capital have been visiting slums in Kalindi Kunj, Shaheen Bagh, Hazrat Nizamuddin and Jamia Nagar to check voter IDs and Aadhaar cards to identify suspected Bangladeshi immigrants.

The drive to identifying illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Delhi was launched after the L-G secretariat recently ordered a crackdown. The L-G directed the chief secretary and police chief to launch a two-month special drive to identify and take strict action against such immigrants residing in the city.