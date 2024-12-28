Dallewal: SC issues notice to Punjab

NEW DELHI: Expressing serious concern over the deteriorating health and safety of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, 70, who is on an indefinite hunger strike, the Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Punjab government and directed it to take all measures to ensure that he is given medical aid.

“Somebody’s life is at stake. Perhaps you are not (taking situation seriously), otherwise, you would have given him medical aid by now..”, said a two-judge vacation bench of the apex court, led by Justice Surya Kant and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia.

The Bench also asked Punjab Advocate General Gurminder Singh to ensure all the steps to provide proper medical care to Dallewal.

The Court was hearing a contempt of court petition filed against the Punjab chief secretary for not complying with SC’s December 20 order of directing the state to convince fasting farmers’ leader to go to hospital.

During the hearing on Friday, the SC made it clear in its order that it wanted to know that Dallewal is “safe and sound.”

The apex court said it was first of all concerned about his life and safety. Fixing the matter for further hearing on Saturday, the top court will decide the next course of action in the case.

The top court also expressed strong reservations about protesting farmers objecting to and obstructing attempts by Punjab government to provide medical aid to Dallewal, whose hunger strike has entered its 32nd day.

“We have serious doubts on the farmers who are creating obstacles to provide him aid,” the Bench said.

Making it clear that it was the duty and responsibility of the Punjab government to look after the health of Dallewal, the apex court directed the Chief Secretary and Director General of Punjab to be present before it tomorrow online.