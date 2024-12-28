Delhi Government to launch vaccination drive

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has announced a special pediatric immunization campaign scheduled to take place from January to April next year.

This decision follows alarming reports of a significant drop in immunization coverage among children, as highlighted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Health Management Information System (HMIS), officials said. The initiative aims to address the growing number of children missing age-specific vaccines and achieve 100% immunization coverage.

“A significant number of zero-doser children have been reported within the boundaries of our state. Additionally, the HMIS report indicates a comparative drop in coverage compared to last year. Many missed children for age-specific vaccines are being reported during monitoring by WHO. In view of the above, urgent outreach immunization activities for all eligible beneficiaries are needed to strengthen immunization services...,” the official order read.