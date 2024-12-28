Delhi health department clears Rs 90 crore dues, resolving essential medicine shortage in government hospitals

NEW DELHI: The persistent shortage of essential medicines in Delhi government hospitals is being addressed, with the health department recently clearing Rs 90 crore in overdue payments to suppliers. As a result, over 600 of the 800 essential drugs required by hospitals are now available, with ongoing efforts to meet the remaining demand, according to officials.

The crisis began last month when suppliers suspended deliveries, citing unpaid dues from the Central Procurement Agency (CPA), the body responsible for managing drug procurement for state hospitals.

“There was a significant shortage of drugs... However, we have resolved these by clearing all pending payments to suppliers,” said a senior health department official.

“Earlier, hospitals were receiving less than 400 essential drugs, but we have now increased this number to over 600. We are prioritising hospital demands to bridge the remaining gap,” the official added.

For several months, patients at government hospitals struggled due to the unavailability of key medicines, including hydrocortisone injections, tramadol, and desferal, which are critical for treating conditions such as rabies and thalassemia.

Hospital administrators have confirmed that supplies have begun arriving, providing much-needed relief. Meanwhile, new tenders have been floated to ensure consistent supply in the future.

According to officials, the suppliers’ union had earlier raised concerns about delayed payments in a letter to the CPA, urging the resolution of the issue.

“We have taken necessary steps to resolve these concerns and prevent similar disruptions in the future,” the official added. The hospitals said the health department’s actions are expected to bring stability to the drug supply system, easing the pressure and ensuring redressal of challenges faced by both patients and medical staff.