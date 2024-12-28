Dr Singh was a visionary leader: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Friday paid its final respects to the stalwart economist and former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister Atishi, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh offered floral tributes to the mortal body of the late PM, honoring his legacy.

Kejriwal paid his last respects to former PM at the latter’s residence in New Delhi. Sharing his thoughts on X, he wrote: “Met his family during this solemn moment and extended my condolences. Dr Singh was a visionary leader whose economic reforms shaped modern India and whose humility touched countless lives.”

CM Atishi also extended her heartfelt condolences to the former finance minister’s family. “A brilliant economist with a profound legacy of driving India’s transformative economic reforms in the 1990s, he redefined the nation’s trajectory at a pivotal moment in history.”

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, reflecting on the demise of Dr Singh, described him as one of India’s greatest economists and former prime minister who served the nation with distinction for ten years, driving its progress forward. “The news of Dr Manmohan Singh’s demise is undoubtedly a tragic event for the entire country… History will always remember him as a great economist and an honest leader. On behalf of myself and my party, I pay tribute to the late Dr Manmohan Singh and pray to God for peace to his noble soul,” he said.