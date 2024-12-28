‘Lack of clarity, evidence’: Delhi HC acquits man convicted of sexual assault on minor girl

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has overturned the conviction of a man serving life imprisonment for alleged rape and sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the IPC.

A bench comprising Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma observed that the survivor’s statement lacked clarity and sufficient evidence to substantiate claims of penetrative sexual assault.

The bench highlighted that while the survivor used terms like “physical relations,” these phrases were too vague to establish the occurrence of penetrative sexual assault under Section 3 of the POCSO Act or Section 376 of the IPC.

“Though consent would not matter if the girl is a minor under the POCSO Act, the phrase ‘physical relations’ alone cannot automatically imply sexual intercourse, let alone sexual assault,” the high court noted.