BJP steps up ‘Sheesh Mahal’ heat

NEW DELHI: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Saturday targeted Arvind Kejriwal over alleged plans of carrying out a Rs 200 crore renovation of chief minister’s official residence at 6, Flag Staff Road.

Addressing the press conference here on Saturday, Gupta challenged Kejriwal to address the public and reveal the “dark truth” of the residence, which it has dubbed as ‘Sheesh Mahal’.

Gupta questioned the necessity of a planned illegal construction worth Rs 200 crore. He claimed that eight Type-V flats at 45 and 47 Rajpur Road, along with two bungalows (8-A and 8-B), were demolished and merged to create a grand residence over an extensive 10-acre plot (approximately 50,000 square yards). These demolished properties reportedly included housing for senior administrative officers.

He accused Kejriwal of failing to secure approval from any competent authority to merge the properties into the CM’s residence and further said that these demolished properties officially remain listed as separate entities in government records despite being absorbed into the CM’s residence.