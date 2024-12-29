‘Cash for vote’: AAP gheraoes BJP leader Parvesh Verma’s residence

NEW DELHI: The Delhi State Women’s Wing of the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday staged a protest against BJP leader Parvesh Verma accusing him of distributing cash to women in the New Delhi Assembly constituency in exchange for votes.
As part of their protest, AAP volunteers marched to Verma’s residence, demanding envelopes containing Rs 1,100. This came in response to Verma’s claim that the handouts were not intended to buy votes but to support women. However, no such support was extended to the women protesting outside his house.
AAP has been alleging Parvesh, who is the son of former Delhi chief minister Sahib Singh Verma, of handing out cash to voters to influence the upcoming elections in the national capital. The women workers of AAP held this protest right outside the BJP leader’s residence, questioning why only one Assembly constituency was being “favoured” in this so-called “government scheme.”
AAP’s Delhi State Women Wing President, Sarika Chaudhary, called out the BJP leader outside his residence to see him distributing Rs 1,100 to them. She stated, “We also demand Rs 1,100. Why is Verma handing out money only to the women of New Delhi (constituency)? This is an attempt to buy votes and deceive them.”
She said women from various parts of Delhi, including Nangloi and Kirari, had gathered to demand equal treatment. “We also want Rs. 1,100. Why are we being excluded? Are we not residents of Delhi?” she questioned.
“This is wrong. We are being stopped, harassed, and pushed around. Don’t we belong to Delhi? We demand the same Rs. 1,100 being handed out by Parvesh Verma,” she added.
Meanwhile, another member of AAP’s women wing questioned the selective distribution of money by Verma, asking, “Why isn’t the Rs. 1,100 being given to women across all of Delhi? If this is a government scheme, it should be applicable to all women in the city. If only the women here are receiving this handout, it is clear that the BJP is buying votes. We cannot let that happen. We also demand Rs 1,100.”