‘Cash for vote’: AAP gheraoes BJP leader Parvesh Verma’s residence

NEW DELHI: The Delhi State Women’s Wing of the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday staged a protest against BJP leader Parvesh Verma accusing him of distributing cash to women in the New Delhi Assembly constituency in exchange for votes.

As part of their protest, AAP volunteers marched to Verma’s residence, demanding envelopes containing Rs 1,100. This came in response to Verma’s claim that the handouts were not intended to buy votes but to support women. However, no such support was extended to the women protesting outside his house.

AAP has been alleging Parvesh, who is the son of former Delhi chief minister Sahib Singh Verma, of handing out cash to voters to influence the upcoming elections in the national capital. The women workers of AAP held this protest right outside the BJP leader’s residence, questioning why only one Assembly constituency was being “favoured” in this so-called “government scheme.”

AAP’s Delhi State Women Wing President, Sarika Chaudhary, called out the BJP leader outside his residence to see him distributing Rs 1,100 to them. She stated, “We also demand Rs 1,100. Why is Verma handing out money only to the women of New Delhi (constituency)? This is an attempt to buy votes and deceive them.”