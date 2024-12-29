CBI apprehends senior Mother Dairy official for accepting bribe

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday said that it has apprehended the zonal in-charge of Mother Dairy’s south zone in Delhi red-handed for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 45,000.

The bribe was allegedly taken from the complainant in exchange for not cancelling his distributorship.

Officials said that a case was registered on Saturday following a complaint against the accused. It was alleged that the zonal in-charge demanded a bribe of Rs 60,000 from the complainant for not cancelling the distributorship, they added.

“After negotiation, the accused agreed to reduce the bribe amount to Rs 45,000,” a senior CBI official said. The official further said that a trap was laid and the accused, identified as Sanjay Sharma, was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe.