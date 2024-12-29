Delhi

CBI apprehends senior Mother Dairy official for accepting bribe

The bribe was allegedly taken from the complainant in exchange for not cancelling his distributorship.
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) logo(File Photo | PTI)
Express News Service
NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday said that it has apprehended the zonal in-charge of Mother Dairy’s south zone in Delhi red-handed for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 45,000.

Officials said that a case was registered on Saturday following a complaint against the accused. It was alleged that the zonal in-charge demanded a bribe of Rs 60,000 from the complainant for not cancelling the distributorship, they added.

“After negotiation, the accused agreed to reduce the bribe amount to Rs 45,000,” a senior CBI official said. The official further said that a trap was laid and the accused, identified as Sanjay Sharma, was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe.

Searches are ongoing at the residential and official premises of the accused, the agency officials said.

A week ago, the central probe agency also caught an MCD official for accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 from a complainant. The accused, Dharmender, was posted as Multitasking Staff at MCD, Central Zone, Lajpat Nagar.

The accused had demanded the bribe for not carrying out demolition of a constrution at the complainant’s house. To nab him, a trap was laid and he was caught while accepting the bribe.

