Delhi weather: Cold wave intensifies with further temperature drop and dense fog

Delhi experienced a cool and foggy start to Sunday as the capital recorded a minimum temperature of 13°C, which is six notches above the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature for the day is expected to reach around 16°C, with mostly clear skies ahead.

The city is still feeling the aftereffects of a record-breaking rainfall on Friday, which brought 41.2 mm of rain, setting a new record for the highest single-day rainfall in December. The Safdarjung Observatory, which measures the city’s weather, reported a significant dip in temperatures on Sunday, continuing the cooling trend. The IMD predicts that the minimum temperature will drop further to 6°C on December 30 and 5°C on December 31.

While clear skies are expected, Delhi’s air quality has been a concern. On Sunday morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorated to the 'poor' category, with the AQI reaching 223 at 7 am and further rising to 230 by 9 am. The air quality had been in the 'moderate' category just the previous day, with a 24-hour AQI of 135 recorded at 4 pm on Saturday. According to the IMD, an AQI between 201 and 300 is classified as ‘poor'.

Humidity was also high on Sunday, recorded at 95% at 8:30 am, adding to the discomfort in the chilly conditions.

The IMD has issued a dense fog alert for Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, particularly during the early morning and late-night hours on both Sunday and Monday. An orange alert has been issued for several cities in Punjab due to the forecasted dense fog.

Overall, Delhi will experience clear skies but colder temperatures, while the air quality remains a significant concern. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions, especially those with respiratory issues, and be cautious during early mornings and late nights due to the foggy conditions.

(With Inputs from PTI)