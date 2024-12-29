DU’s Academic Council approves a one-year PG programme under NEP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University’s Academic Council (AC) has approved the introduction of a one-year PG programme under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The council has also approved the reservation of additional seats for single female students in PG programmes.

The proposal advocates for reserving one supernumerary seat in each postgraduate course for single girl students. The implementation of the “Postgraduate Curriculum Framework 2024” (PGCF 2024), was approved by the council in the 1021st meeting.

The one-year postgraduate programme will be available to graduates of DU’s four-year undergraduate course. Students with a three-year undergraduate degree can opt for the existing two-year programme. Students in the one-year programme will earn 44 credits, while those in the two-year programme will complete 88 credits.