Sanjeevani yojana: AAP accused of collecting sensitive information

The forum has termed this a breach of privacy and a violation of consumer rights and urged the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) to intervene.

“Political functionaries involved in the campaign are collecting sensitive personal information. This data is being collected without any legal authority, proper safeguards, or accountability mechanisms. This exercise constitutes a breach of legal protocols and raises significant privacy concerns,” URJA’s letter read.

The Sanjeevani Yojana, announced on December 18, promises free medical treatment to citizens above 60 years of age at all hospitals in Delhi. However, the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Delhi government has denied any association with the scheme, declaring it non-existent through a public notice on December 25.