Crackdown on illegal immigrants: 15 Bangla nationals deported

During the verification drive, the team identified Jahangir and his family, who confessed to their Bangladeshi origins during questioning, the DCP said. The deportation process was carried out in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

In a separate operation, the south district police apprehended seven people from Bangladesh. DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan said that on Saturday, they received specific information about illegal migrants.

Following this, a raid was conducted near Arjan Garh metro station, resulting in the detention of the seven people.

During interrogation by the police, they disclosed that they had illegally migrated from Bangladesh.