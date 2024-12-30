Crackdown on illegal immigrants: 15 Bangla nationals deported

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have deported 15 Bangladeshi nationals, including a family of eight, police said on Sunday.
Those deported include Jahangir, his wife, and their six children; Mohd Umor Faruk, Riyaj Miyan (also known as Remon Khan), and five women.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary stated that the Vasant Kunj South police station team was assigned to identify illegal immigrants.
“As part of the intensified efforts to address concerns about unauthorised migrants, the police carried out door-to-door verifications of 400 families in Rangpuri. Verification forms were sent to suspected individuals’ addresses in West Bengal, and a special team was dispatched to manually verify their documents,” he said.
During the verification drive, the team identified Jahangir and his family, who confessed to their Bangladeshi origins during questioning, the DCP said. The deportation process was carried out in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).
In a separate operation, the south district police apprehended seven people from Bangladesh. DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan said that on Saturday, they received specific information about illegal migrants.
Following this, a raid was conducted near Arjan Garh metro station, resulting in the detention of the seven people.
During interrogation by the police, they disclosed that they had illegally migrated from Bangladesh.