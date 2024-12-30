Delhi Metro lags on passenger safety; no medical units, sparse AED devices

Despite operating an expansive 393-kilometer metro network with 288 stations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) lacks dedicated medical units to handle passenger emergencies.

Moreover, only six stations on the Airport Express Line—the least frequented route—are equipped with Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), vital for reviving cardiac arrest victims.

The information was revealed in an RTI query filed by Dr Aman Kaushik, accessed by this newspaper. The RTI sought a list of metro stations where medical teams, doctors, and AED devices are available. The DMRC’s response was stark: no medical units or doctors are deployed at any station, and AEDs are present only at six stations on the Airport Line—New Delhi, Shivaji Stadium, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Aerocity, Airport (T-3), and Dwarka Sector-21.

Dr Kaushik recounted the incident that pushed him to file the RTI.

“Last year, I witnessed a passenger collapse inside the metro. There was no trained staff to administer CPR, and the crowd panicked. I stepped in and performed CPR, reviving the patient. The individual was dropped off at Azadpur Metro Station, but there was no AED machine there,” he said.