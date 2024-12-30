Kejriwal promises 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana'; priests to get Rs 18,000 allowance if voted to power

NEW DELHI: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that his party would launch a 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana' if it gets re-elected in Delhi, promising a monthly allowance of Rs 18,000 for Hindu temple priests and granthis of gurdwaras.

The announcement comes ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, with AAP seeking to retain power for a fourth consecutive term.