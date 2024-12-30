‘Misleading’: Delhi Transport Commissioner refutes AAP chief’s inquiry claim

NEW DELHI: Delhi Transport Commissioner Prashant Goyal has refuted allegations made by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal regarding a supposed inquiry into the free bus ride scheme for women.
In a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi dated December 26, Goyal clarified that no such investigation was being planned.
“My attention is drawn to news reports on television and social media wherein former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is seen alleging that an inquiry is being contemplated in the Transport Department implicating your good self. I would like to place on record that no such inquiry has even been contemplated by the Transport Department,” Goyal wrote.
Also, no communication has either been received from the Vigilance Department, GNCTD in this regard. The aforesaid claim is absolutely misplaced and misleading,” he added.
The clarification follows Kejriwal’s press conference on December 25, where he, alongside Atishi, accused the BJP-led Central government of using investigative agencies to fabricate cases against the AAP leadership.
“We got to know from our sources that a meeting was held and the investigative agencies have been ordered by the BJP to arrest CM Atishi in a fake case. They are trying to distract the AAP from campaigning for the upcoming assembly polls,” Kejriwal alleged.
Defending the free bus ride scheme, a signature initiative of the AAP government, Kejriwal assured its continuation.
“I will not let the scheme of free bus rides for women stop till I am alive,” he said. AAP chief is currently out on bail in the alleged excise scam.