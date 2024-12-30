‘Misleading’: Delhi Transport Commissioner refutes AAP chief’s inquiry claim

NEW DELHI: Delhi Transport Commissioner Prashant Goyal has refuted allegations made by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal regarding a supposed inquiry into the free bus ride scheme for women.

In a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi dated December 26, Goyal clarified that no such investigation was being planned.

“My attention is drawn to news reports on television and social media wherein former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is seen alleging that an inquiry is being contemplated in the Transport Department implicating your good self. I would like to place on record that no such inquiry has even been contemplated by the Transport Department,” Goyal wrote.