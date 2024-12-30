Move on to get my wife’s name deleted: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

NEW DELHI: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday alleged that the BJP was trying to get his wife’s name deleted from the voters list of the New Delhi Assembly constituency ahead of the polls in February.

Addressing a press conference, the senior AAP leader accompanied by his wife Anita Singh alleged that the BJP was trying to delete the names of Purvanchali people settled in Delhi.

Singh and his wife belong to eastern Uttar Pradesh. Purvanchalis are people from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar settled in Delhi for decades, and form a significant chunk of voters in the city.

Singh claimed that two applications were filed on December 25 and 26 for deletion of his wife’s name from the voters list of the New Delhi seat represented by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. He claimed that the BJP was trying to teach him a lesson for raising in the Rajya Sabha the issue of names of Purvanchali voters being deleted from the voters list in Delhi.