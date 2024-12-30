Murder convict who jumped parole during pandemic arrested

NEW DELHI: A 46-year-old murder convict, who absconded during the COVID-19 pandemic has been apprehended in Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

The accused identified as Ajay Kumar Tripathi, who was serving a life sentence for kidnapping and murdering a boy in Delhi, was found working as a delivery executive for a food app in the Ghatkopar area of the city.

According to police, Tripathi was convicted of kidnapping and murdering a child in 2000 in Delhi.