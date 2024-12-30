NGT directs petitioner to approach pollution board over illegal sand mining

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has instructed a petitioner to seek recourse with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) or the mining department regarding allegations of illegal instream and riverbed sand mining from the Yamuna river in north Delhi.
The order aims to enable the relevant authorities to investigate and ascertain the extent of the alleged illegal activity.
The tribunal was hearing a petition filed by the pradhan (village chief) of Jagatpur, who accused the sand mafia of extracting substantial quantities of sand illegally in the area.
The petitioner also highlighted that a bund, or check dam, near the villages of Jagatpur and Burari had developed cracks due to unauthorised mining activities, posing risks to the local environment and infrastructure.
In its order dated Dec 24, an NGT bench comprising Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A. Senthil Vel emphasised the necessity of preliminary examination by the DPCC or mining department to determine the “reality and extent” of the alleged violations.
The tribunal stated, “We dispose of the original application permitting the applicant to file a detailed comprehensive complaint along with relevant material to the member secretary of DPCC or the secretary of the mining department. Upon receipt, the authorities will conduct a site inspection and take appropriate remedial and punitive actions as per the law.”