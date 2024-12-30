NGT directs petitioner to approach pollution board over illegal sand mining

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has instructed a petitioner to seek recourse with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) or the mining department regarding allegations of illegal instream and riverbed sand mining from the Yamuna river in north Delhi.

The order aims to enable the relevant authorities to investigate and ascertain the extent of the alleged illegal activity.

The tribunal was hearing a petition filed by the pradhan (village chief) of Jagatpur, who accused the sand mafia of extracting substantial quantities of sand illegally in the area.