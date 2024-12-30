'Singh is the king': Manmohan’s Delhi and Delhi’s Manmohan

Dikshit had come to power in 1998 and had soon had a bevy detractors baying for her blood. The demand grew louder when the Congress lost all the seven parliament seats in 1999 general elections including that of Dr Manmohan Singh from South Delhi. It’s said that Manmohan Singh had countered the demand for her removal blaming the organisation in Delhifor his defeat rather than the Dikshit government.

In fact, in a mischief, then Delhi Congress leadership, just ahead of the polling day, had a held a press briefing by then state party chief Subhash Chopra and veteran Jag Pravesh Chandra, which was attended by Dr Manmohan Singh.

At this press meet it was alleged that Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) was responsible for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. This annoyed the Sikh community, who till then were wholeheartedly supporting Manmohan Singh and they voted against him.

It’s said that a powerful caucus within the Congress had planned this ‘hara-kiri’ as they viewed Manmohan Singh as the rising star as he had by then become leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha. But as the luck would have it, in 2004 Sonia Gandhi chose him ahead of everyone else to become Prime Minister. This came as a boon for Dikshit government in Delhi.

Dikshit had worked closely with Singh as Minister in PMO during Rajiv Gandhi’s prime ministership, Singh was then deputy chairman of the Planning Commission. They worked well together and unprecedented momentum was provided to development projects in the national Capital. Singh’s interest in Delhi was also visible in the induction of Ajay Maken in his team, first as minister of state for Urban Development and later in his cabinet.

Singh returned to campaign for the Congress on the West Delhi seat in 2009 as country’s first and only Sikh Prime Minister so far. This time, in what was considered a BJP citadel, Congress registered a huge victory. Sikhs had expressed their gratitude to the Congress for making Singh the Prime Minister, and as they ebulliently put it – Singh is the King.

Sidharth Mishra

Author and president, Centre for Reforms, Development & Justice