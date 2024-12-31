AIIMS set to invest over Rs 300 crore in leveraging AI for enhanced patient care

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi is investing more than Rs 300 crore in developing digital infrastructure, said institute’s Director Dr M Srinivas during a press meeting held on Monday.
AI is revolutionising everything from patient care to health communication.
“We are investing over Rs 300 crore in digital infrastructure to ensure that every stakeholder -- patients, doctors, and researchers -- benefits from this innovation. By integrating AI, we can improve efficiency, reduce delays and enable world-class research,” the director said.
Srinivas also emphasised that leveraging AI to simplify and disseminate health information will empower patients and improve their engagement with healthcare systems, ultimately leading to better health outcomes.
“A good health system isn’t reliant on individuals. AI can play a vital role in making healthcare more accurate, compassionate, and equitable,” Dr Kavita Narayan, Senior Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said at the meeting.
Srinivas also informed that the institute has initiated a pilot project involving the installation of artificial intelligence-powered CCTV cameras.
This move comes in response to a rape and murder incident at a hospital in Kolkata, prompting a review of AIIMS’s security measures. “The AI-enabled cameras are strategically located at key entry and exit points, including the Emergency and Mother and Child Block. These cameras, equipped with facial recognition technology, will help in identifying unauthorized individuals entering the campus,” he said.