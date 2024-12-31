AIIMS set to invest over Rs 300 crore in leveraging AI for enhanced patient care

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi is investing more than Rs 300 crore in developing digital infrastructure, said institute’s Director Dr M Srinivas during a press meeting held on Monday.

AI is revolutionising everything from patient care to health communication.

“We are investing over Rs 300 crore in digital infrastructure to ensure that every stakeholder -- patients, doctors, and researchers -- benefits from this innovation. By integrating AI, we can improve efficiency, reduce delays and enable world-class research,” the director said.