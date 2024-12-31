Avartana plates south India with subtlety, fire, spice

A globally recognised repertoire of Indian and international culinary brands like Bukhara, Dum Pukht, Avartana is ITC Hotels’ fifth and new dining establishment.

Located at ITC Maurya, Delhi, it serves a reinvention of southern Indian cuisine. The menu showcases lost recipes and resurrects them from traditional kitchens for today’s connoisseurs to relish.

Rustic earthenware, ornate steel cutlery and contemporary glassware complements immersive indulgence in magical flavours. TMS does a sampling of its degustation menu and decodes it with chef Manish Kakkar, Avartana.

The base of Avartana is South Indian progressive cuisine. Why?

The menus are inspired by ingredients from the southern Indian peninsula as it is a confluence of familiar flavours that appeal to many palettes. The deployment of modern techniques in the kitchen helps chefs elevate their creations. Eventually it is an interplay that draws in all senses to interpret familiar/known flavours in unique formats on the plate.