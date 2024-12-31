CM playing cheap politics: Delhi LG office denies Atishi's temple demolition charge

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Tuesday alleged that an order was issued by a panel on the "directions of Lt Governor VK Saxena" for demolition of multiple Hindu and Buddhist religious structures, a charge refuted by the LG office as "cheap politics".

The LG secretariat in a statement said neither are any temples, mosques, churches or any other place of worship being demolished, nor has any file in this regard was received by it.

In a letter to LG Saxena, the chief minister said she was informed that the 'Religious Committee', in a meeting on November 22, ordered for demolition of the religious structures in the national capital.

It has been decided by the Religious Committee "on your directions, and with your approval" to demolish multiple religious structures across Delhi, the chief minister claimed.

In a sharp reply, the LG secretariat alleged that the chief minister is playing "cheap politics" to divert attention from her as well as her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal's "failures".

"If at all, the LG has issued strict instructions to the police to maintain extra vigil against forces who may indulge in deliberate vandalism for political benefits. His instructions are being strictly followed, as was witnessed during the just gone Christmas celebrations which did not see any untoward incident," the LG secretariat said.