Delhi HC seeks central Sanskrit varsity’s reply on librarians’ petition

However, they contend that their positions were unjustly reclassified as “professional assistants” in 2018 under revised university bye-laws.

The recent reinstatement of their titles to “assistant librarian (non-teaching)” at pay level 6 through an office memorandum issued on November 20, 2024, has further fueled their grievances. This pay level remains unchanged since their original appointments 13 to 15 years ago.

Central Sanskrit University focuses on promoting Sanskrit education and cultural heritage. Operating under the Ministry of Education, the institution serves as the central body for executing Sanskrit-related policies of the government.

Represented by advocates Abhishek Singh and Bhaskar Joshi, the petitioners argue that the Executive Council’s decision was arbitrary and failed to consider their years of service.