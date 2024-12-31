Kejriwal launches AAP’s poll promise to priests, BJP labels him 'chunavi Hindu'

The Delhi BJP accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday of embracing Hinduism only during elections, labeling him a "Chunavi Hindu", in response to his poll outreach programme to preists.
This comes a day after Kejriwal announced the 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana', offering Rs 18,000 monthly honorarium for temple priests and Gurudwara granthis if AAP wins the Delhi polls.
The BJP released a poster on X, featuring Kejriwal adorned with rudraksha, flower garlands, and vermilion, accuses him of political opportunism.
"The man who has been busy providing salary to Imams for the past 10 years, whose 'nani' (grandmother) and who himself was unhappy over the construction of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, who opened liquor shops outside temple and gurudwaras and the one who practices anti-Hindu politics has suddenly started showing concern for priests and granthis," the saffron party wrote on X.
The text on the also poster claimed: "Mandir Jana hai bas mere liye ek chalaava, pujariyon ka samman bas mera chunavi dikhava, sanatan dharma ka maine humesh mazak banaya" (visiting temples is only a deception tactic, respecting priests is a poll gimmick, and I have always made fun of Hindu Dharma).
On Tuesday, Kejriwal reinforced his poll promise by launching the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana and registering the priest of Marghat Wale Baba temple near Kashmiri Gate ISBT in the national capital.
"Today I visited Marghat Baba's temple (ISBT) and launched the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana. Today is the birthday of the Mahant ji here. I also celebrated his birthday with him," he said in a post on X.
The AAP chief was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal during the visit to Marghat Wale Baba temple.
The former Delhi chief minister alleged that the BJP tried its best to stop the registration process for the scheme but no one can stop a devotee from meeting the god.
Taking to X, Kejriwal stated that BJP members have been criticising him since the scheme's announcement and questioned whether the country would benefit from such criticism.
Kejriwal pointed out that the BJP holds power in 20 states and has been in control of Gujarat for 30 years and asked why the party had not shown respect for priests and granthis in those states during that time.
He further emphasised that his government had set an example by implementing the scheme in Delhi and suggested that the BJP should replicate the initiative in its states instead of criticising him.
The BJP leaders are questioning the timing of the scheme and the motive behind it. Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva termed the move as an attempt to win Hindu votes.
The AAP government in Delhi had been providing salaries to various groups since 2013 but had never considered such a scheme for religious leaders (pujaris, granthis) before, he said.
Notably, Kejriwal and the AAP have been in the eye of the storm over controversy surrounding 'Delhi Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana', which the Delhi Women and Child Development said was "non-existent."