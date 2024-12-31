Kejriwal launches AAP’s poll promise to priests, BJP labels him 'chunavi Hindu'

The Delhi BJP accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday of embracing Hinduism only during elections, labeling him a "Chunavi Hindu", in response to his poll outreach programme to preists.

This comes a day after Kejriwal announced the 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana', offering Rs 18,000 monthly honorarium for temple priests and Gurudwara granthis if AAP wins the Delhi polls.

The BJP released a poster on X, featuring Kejriwal adorned with rudraksha, flower garlands, and vermilion, accuses him of political opportunism.

"The man who has been busy providing salary to Imams for the past 10 years, whose 'nani' (grandmother) and who himself was unhappy over the construction of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, who opened liquor shops outside temple and gurudwaras and the one who practices anti-Hindu politics has suddenly started showing concern for priests and granthis," the saffron party wrote on X.