Over 15k cops deployed for New Year celebrations

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has announced robust security arrangements for New Year’s eve, deploying nearly 15,000 police and paramilitary personnel to ensure public safety and prevent hooliganism, traffic violations, and overcrowding in the national capital, officials said on Monday.
Police have also increased deployments in the border areas of the city, they said.
Delhi, bordered by Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, attracts a significant influx of visitors for New Year celebrations.
Elaborate security measures have been planned, particularly in high-traffic areas like Connaught Place, Khan Market, India Gate, and popular hotels, restaurants and party hubs, said officials.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said, “We have prepared a comprehensive arrangement to ensure the safety and security of all residents and visitors during the upcoming new year’s eve celebrations.”
The New Delhi district has been divided into two zones: Zone A, supervised by additional DCP-I, will cover areas like Parliament Street and Connaught Place while Zone B, supervised by additional DCP-II, covers areas like Chanakyapuri and Tughlak Road.
The deployment in New Delhi district also includes, four ACPs, 23 inspectors, and 648 police staff.100 home guards and 11 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), including a dedicated women’s unit.Specialized teams for bomb disposal, SWAT, and Prakram vehicles. The DCP said that to manage crowds and traffic, buses heading towards Connaught Place will be diverted from 7pm on December 31.
Exit gates at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will close post 9pm to prevent overcrowding. 47 pickets have been erected for vehicle diversion around Connaught Place.
“Strict checks will be conducted for alcohol consumption, public disturbances, and narcotics use. Only individuals with valid hotel or restaurant invitations will be allowed entry into restricted areas,” said the DCP.
The officer said that live monitoring through CCTV cameras will ensure rapid intervention. In the southwest district, DCP Surendra Choudhary said that there will be 27 checkpoints with breath analyzers to deter drunk driving. “Security at 35 key venues, including malls, cinemas, and party hubs like Hauz Khas Village.14 Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) and 16 PCR vans for immediate response,” said the DCP.
Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), DK Gupta, emphasised strict traffic regulations at hotspots like Saket Mall, Ambience Mall, and Hauz Khas. “We urge everyone to celebrate responsibly and follow traffic rules to ensure a safe and joyous New Year,” he said.