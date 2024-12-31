Over 15k cops deployed for New Year celebrations

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has announced robust security arrangements for New Year’s eve, deploying nearly 15,000 police and paramilitary personnel to ensure public safety and prevent hooliganism, traffic violations, and overcrowding in the national capital, officials said on Monday.

Police have also increased deployments in the border areas of the city, they said.

Delhi, bordered by Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, attracts a significant influx of visitors for New Year celebrations.

Elaborate security measures have been planned, particularly in high-traffic areas like Connaught Place, Khan Market, India Gate, and popular hotels, restaurants and party hubs, said officials.