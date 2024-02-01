After light rain, brace for thunderstorm, more fog in Delhi, warns weather office

NEW DELHI: After a dry winter spell, the Delhi NCR received some rain on Wednesday. The weather forecast has indicated an upcoming thunderstorm accompanied by brisk winds at 30-40 kmph after dense fog engulfed the capital in the morning.

The dense fog continued throughout the day disrupting flight and train operations. Zero visibility was reported at IGIA at 6.30 am as dense fog engulfed the area. The visibility remained the same till 9 am.

Drizzling started in the afternoon and continued till late in the evening. The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted dense fog and light rain or thundershower at most places. “A western disturbance may impact the city. There are chances of light rain, so the temperature may fall slightly on January 31 or February 1,” the IMD said.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 18.6 degrees. The minimum was 7.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average.

A splash of rainfall was witnessed in Central Delhi areas, including the buzzing market of Connaught Place. According to the weather office, the city will see light rain or thundershower and gusty winds towards the evening or night.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category with a reading of 386 at 7 pm despite the rain in Delhi.

“Another western disturbance is forecasted for February 2 which will bring potential changes in Delhi’s weather,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the weather department.