Chaos at Delhi airport as flyers protest flight cancellation on Day 2

NEW DELHI: The extended season of fog is testing everybody’s patience — airlines, airports, and passengers. In a rare scene at the Delhi airport on Wednesday, passengers lost their cool after a flight was cancelled for consecutively two days. The passengers protested and shouted slogans against the air carrier.

Chaos erupted at Terminal 2 when the passengers shouted slogans against the domestic carrier IndiGo after their flight from Delhi to Deoghar was cancelled due to bad weather.

In videos shared by passengers on social media sites, people could be seen shouting slogans in front of CISF personnel and officials from the IndiGo.

Airline officials said the flight 6E 2198 was cancelled earlier on Tuesday and rescheduled for Wednesday. However, due to heavy fog, it was cancelled again and no information about its rescheduling was provided to the passengers.

Apart from the flight in question, the air carrier also cancelled its multiple services from Delhi airport as the national capital is covered in thick fog, reducing visibility to zero.

IndiGo, in a statement, said the flight was cancelled “due to factors beyond the airline’s control.” Earlier in the day, IndiGo issued an advisory and said that flight operations in Delhi, Srinagar, and Chandigarh are likely to be impacted due to bad weather.