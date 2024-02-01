CM Kejriwal should show up before ED in Delhi excise policy case: BJP

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the Delhi excise policy-related money laundering case since he holds a constitutional post.

However, it remains to be seen if the AAP will once again announce a travel plan of Kejriwal for the date of questioning, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

“Our advice to Kejriwal is that he should appear for questioning before the ED,” Sachdeva said, adding that the chief minister holds a constitutional position. “However, we are watching whether or not they (AAP) come up with a travel plan of CM Kejriwal for the date when he is scheduled to be questioned by the ED, as has happened earlier,” he said.

The ED has issued a fifth summons to Kejriwal for questioning in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, according to official sources. While it is understood that the fresh summons was for February 2, an official confirmation was awaited.

Kejriwal had skipped four earlier summonses issued by the federal agency over the last four months.