Delhi government releases Rs 803.69 cr to MCD for timely disbursal of employees' salaries

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has approved the release Rs 803.69 crore to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for the timely disbursal of employees’ salaries.

The MCD has been allocated Rs 2,642.47 crore in 2023-24 by the Finance Department of the city government, compared to Rs 854.5 crore in 2014-15. In addition to this, funds are provided under several heads to the civic body by the city government.

Finance minister Atishi said, “The decision to release the installment of Rs 803.69 crore to the corporation by the city government will ensure timely payment of salaries and pensions to the employees. Besides, the sanitation workers, paramedical staff, doctors, etc, in the MCD will also receive their salaries on time. This decision will inspire and motivate them to provide better services to the general public.”

She added that CM Kejriwal had promised there would be no shortage of funds in the MCD; salaries of the employees will be paid on time, and attention will be given to the cleanliness of the city.

Previously, employees in the BJP-ruled MCD did not receive salaries on time, leading to forced strikes as employees and the city residents had to face difficulties, the minister said, adding, with timely release of funds under the AAP regime, this situation has been averted.