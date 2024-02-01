Delhi HC refuses to stay ED summons against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to stay the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in relation to a money laundering probe.

Listing it for hearing on February 7 at the request of Khan's counsel, a bench headed by Justice Rekha Pall clarified that it has not granted any interim protection to him.

"It is made clear that this court has not issued notice on the petition nor granted any interim protection to the petitioner at this stage," the bench, also comprising Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar, said.

The money laundering probe against Khan is linked to alleged irregularities in recruitment by the Delhi Waqf Board.