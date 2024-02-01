Delhi HC reserves order on Sanjay Singh’s bail plea in money laundering case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved the plea moved by AAP parliamentarian Sanjay Singh seeking bail in a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) allegedly linking it to the Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma reserved the order after hearing submissions of both sides. Senior Advocate Mohit Mathur appeared for Singh and Additional Solicitor General SV Raju appeared for the ED.

Earlier, ED had submitted that Singh was allegedly involved in creating a special purpose vehicle to launder “proceeds of crime” generated from the monetary benefits arising out of the changes in now-scapped excise policy.

The ED submitted that Singh was involved in acquiring, possessing, concealing, dissipating and using the proceeds of crime generated from the alleged excise scam. The agency further claimed that the AAP leader gained illegal money or kickbacks as proceeds of crime generated from the Delhi liquor policy 2021-22 and has played a role in the conspiracy with others.

The investigation has revealed that Singh has received Rs 2 crore proceeds of crime, ED said. “It is evident that Sanjay Singh was involved in creating a special purpose vehicle to launder the proceeds of crime that would have been generated from the business arising out the policy changes as conspired by him and his co-conspirators. Furthermore, Singh was then involved in acquiring, possessing, concealing, dissipating and using proceeds of crime generated from the Delhi liquor scam pertaining to the policy period of 2021-22,” it said.

The Rajya Sabha member, arrested by the ED on October 4 last year, has challenged a trial court’s December 22 order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case.The ED’s contentions were made in its affidavit filed in response to Singh’s bail plea in the money laundering case.