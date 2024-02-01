Delhi Police nab passport, visa peddler from Chennai

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a 33-year-old Chennai-based agent who used to lure people on the pretext of sending them abroad by offering approved passports and visas of foreign countries at cheaper rates, a police officer said on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Karamjeet alias Vinod.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGIA) Usha Rangnani said an Indian passenger, namely Karanbeer Singh, a resident of Moga, Punjab arrived from Germany by flight as a deportee on February 24, last year. He was deported from Germany for illegal stay.

“On further scrutiny of his travel documents, it came into notice that the passenger had departed from India in June 2022 on an Indian Passport from Amritsar. But on arrival from Germany as a deportee, he used a different passport issued in the name of Ranjodh Singh which he had procured fraudulently,” the DCP said.

Accordingly, the police registered a case for cheating and other relevant sections of the IPC against the accused passenger.