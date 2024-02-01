Get feel of ‘driving’ train at Delhi's Shivaji metro station

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday inaugurated interactive museum exhibits at Shivaji Stadium Metro Station in the presence of Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of DMRC and first lady of DMRC Dr. Shalini Singh, among others.
This initiative aims to engage commuters and the general public by providing them with a unique opportunity to ‘drive’ a train through a specially designed simulator.
Among the highlights of the new exhibits is an interactive display showing Delhi Metro’s journey so far through years and historic photos. Visitors will be able to navigate through a visually engaging journey that captures the growth and technological advancements of the metro over the years.
To provide a hands-on experience, DMRC installed a simulator equipped with a screen and a joystick where commuters can experience what it’s like to operate a Metro train. By pulling the lever, participants witness their actions translated onto the screen, complete with simulated visuals, creating a lifelike encounter.
Another interactive exhibit is a tourist map, which provides an easy-to-use guide for tourists visiting Delhi. This map highlights popular tourist destinations, including heritage sites, making it an invaluable resource for both domestic and international visitors.
Additionally, an interactive quiz will test commuters’ knowledge about the Delhi Metro system and its various aspects. Another huge screen displays the metro network with icons marking tourist sites nearby. A working model with a running train showcases the underground and elevated tracks and bridges and viaducts are also integrated into the track.
These Museum Exhibits have been introduced as added attractions to the Delhi Metro’s existing Museum at Patel Chowk Metro station. The Metro Museum at Patel Chowk which has been a special attraction for visitors and commuters of Delhi Metro since 2009 has space constraints.
The DMRC is planning to set up a bigger Metro Museum at Supreme Court Metro station on Blue Line where these exhibits from Shivaji Stadium will be relocated and many new exhibits will be added.
Display showing metro’s journey over the years
