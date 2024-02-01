Hypno-hoax: 3 arrested for defrauding elderly woman near Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested two skilled cheaters who used to rob people of their belongings by hypnotizing them, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Ashok Solanki alias Pakoda, Karan alias Kaliya and Nemchand. Of them, Solanki was previously found to be involved in 53 criminal cases.

Sharing details, DCP (south) Ankit Chauhan said a 54-year-old woman lodged a complaint on January 19 alleging she had encountered two boys met her near Gate No.2 of Safdarjung Hospital who hypnotized her by showing a fake bundle of notes and gold bangles and escaped with her gold chain and earrings.

Based on her complaint, the police registered an FIR under section 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and began probing the matter.

The police collected CCTV footages from the crime scene, which showed two suspects with their faces covered alighting from an auto, bearing a distorted number plate.