Hypno-hoax: 3 arrested for defrauding elderly woman near Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested two skilled cheaters who used to rob people of their belongings by hypnotizing them, an official said on Wednesday.
The accused were identified as Ashok Solanki alias Pakoda, Karan alias Kaliya and Nemchand. Of them, Solanki was previously found to be involved in 53 criminal cases.
Sharing details, DCP (south) Ankit Chauhan said a 54-year-old woman lodged a complaint on January 19 alleging she had encountered two boys met her near Gate No.2 of Safdarjung Hospital who hypnotized her by showing a fake bundle of notes and gold bangles and escaped with her gold chain and earrings.
Based on her complaint, the police registered an FIR under section 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and began probing the matter.
The police collected CCTV footages from the crime scene, which showed two suspects with their faces covered alighting from an auto, bearing a distorted number plate.
“The accused persons were trailed on the basis of more than 100 CCTV cameras footage in 15 kilometers area from AIIMS to Raghubir Nagar and succeeded in divulging their photos. Their photos were developed through technical apparatus and circulated through police net to get their identities,” the DCP said.
Through manual and local intelligence, the accused was identified as Ashoka alias Pakoda, a bad character of Khyala police station after which he was traced and nabbed. On his instance, his two associates namely Karan Kalia and Nemchand were also arrested.
On interrogation, they disclosed that they targeted innocent people and allured them for exchanging the brand new wads with loose currency notes and jewellery. In the process of conversation, they would hypnotize their target, rob them of their belongings and flee.
The miscreants used to operate in crowded places like railway stations, bus stands or markets and especially target senior citizens.