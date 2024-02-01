India Art Fair: Layers of Love

Different treatment

In ‘Love Stories’, Ramesh painstakingly recreates old oleographs, applying layers of watercolours and subsequently washing them off. This process allows him to construct diverse layers in his artwork, revealing a subtle faint image in the background.

After completing this step, he then employs light strokes with his brush, at times sketching the subjects of the painting to enhance their movements, and at other times, incorporating floral motifs. Much like the oleograph paintings found on well-worn sarees, displaying signs of fading and creasing from repeated use, Ramesh’s layering technique captures this nuanced effect in his creations.

“I wanted to capture the essence of the old, and the nostalgic. However, simply recreating oleographs was just not enough. It could have been the easiest way, but as an artist, it was important for me to reflect myself in the art. These layers, the building and re-building of the painting, is my reflection on them,” he says.

The artist says that each painting took him about 15 to 20 days to complete. The paintings, he explains, had to be done by a process of osmosis, where one thing [the technique and character of painting] percolates into the other. It was, therefore, essential that each painting be simultaneously worked upon. “There were times when I would wash the layers off and unravel a hidden gem, it was truly a Eureka moment for me,” he says.

‘Love Stories’ will be on at the Threshold Art Gallery, C-221, Block C, Sarvodaya Enclave, from February 1 to February 4