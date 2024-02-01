JNU student elections: Dean calls meeting of all student wings next week

NEW DELHI: The Dean of Students (DoS) of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday issued a notification for a meeting with all students’ organisations to discuss the election dates. The meeting will be held at the campus on February 5.

As the new session at JNU is all set to begin from February 2, the election dates will be announced within 6-8 weeks after the session begins.

The notification read, “Dean of Students has scheduled a meeting with the President of all student organisations on February 5, 2024 at 11 am in committee room to discuss the matter related to the conduct of JNU student union elections 2023-24.”

The DoS has asked the presidents of ABVP, AISA, AISF, SFI, DSF, NSUI, BAPSA, BASO and CRJD organisations to be present in the meeting.

The students’ organisations are likely to submit the expected election dates in the meeting as the JNUSU elections will be held after four years.