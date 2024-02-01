Pro-Khalistan slogans on Delhi park wall, man held

NEW DELHI: The police of two districts and at least 200 police teams tracked down the 37-year-old man who had allegedly painted a pro-Khalistani graffiti over a wall in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar on the occasion of Republic Day. The accused, identified as Jasvinder alias Lucky, resident of Tilak Nagar, allegedly commited the act on orders of his friend in the USA, the police said.

DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said, on January 26, some miscreants under the influence of people with ‘negative mindset’, made some objectionable graffiti on the wall of a park, reading, “Delhi Banega Khalistan”. Accordingly, the police registered a case under section 3 of the DPDP Act and initiated a probe.

“Seeing the gravity of the incident, more than 200 police teams comprising officials from Dwarka and West District were made,” the DCP said. The teams visited the scene and analyzed more than a thousand CCTV footage to identify the suspect. The route followed by the culprit was traced and the vehicle used by him was also identified.

Subsequently, the police apprehended the accused, recovering from him, a car, spray paint articles and a mobile phone used in “anti-national activity” in Delhi.

During interrogation the accused Jasvinder revealed that he was in need of money and carried out the act on instructions of a friend Gagandeep, residing in the US.