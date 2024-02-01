Purani Dilli: The Soul of Delhi

As a student, I was a regular at the Sunday book market of Daryaganj or what was called the Patri Kitaab Bazaar, where I’d hunt for classics after classics from the piles of old books. Books which told myriad stories, and no, I do not mean just the stories within, but also the stories of the people who previously owned them.

Many of these books stood the test of time and were passed down from generation to generation, only to find themselves in these piles, because they eventually became “raddi” for someone and a treasure for book lovers like me. My bookshelf today houses many such books, which I have preserved and go back to from time to time - they carry within them a whiff of a bygone time.

Last week, like every winter since my graduation days, I found myself in the maze that is ‘Purani Dilli’. I snaked through the packed bylanes, avoiding being hit by cycle rickshaws and e-rickshaws that swerved through the cluttered lanes, where unfazed pedestrians and eager shoppers and tourists continued to indulge in the chaos that comes with Dilli-6!

As I walked from Dariba Kalan towards Jama Masjid and then took a confident right turn from the police station, only to enter the quiet lanes of Dharampura opposite it, I felt a sense of pride that only a true Dilli-waala can feel. The fact that I know how to navigate the labyrinth of Old Delhi without anyone’s guidance is an attestation to that.