Ramdev’s wax-asana

A new figure from India will greet global fans of the world’s greatest wax attraction, Madame Tussauds Museum in New York City (NYC) by mid-February. It will be that of yoga guru Baba Ramdev, making him the first yogi and the sixth Indian icon, joining the ranks of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra. Ramdev’s statue, made at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore, will now share space with over 220 renowned figures from the worlds of entertainment, sports, and politics.

TMS attended the grand unveiling that took place in New Delhi’s The Lalit on January 30 in the presence of the yoga guru and his close disciple, Acharya Balkrishna.

As the curtain dropped, the wax figure showcasing Ramdev in Vrikshasana, a tree pose – a classic standing asana that establishes strength and balance – confronted us. At the event, Ramdev also put a ‘tika’ on the forehead of his wax impression after unveiling it. Speaking about the process of making his wax look-alike, he said that “20-odd artisans took over 250 different body measurements and umpteen pictures. They even charted the colour of the skin, eyes and hair to bring a realistic resemblance to the wax figure. They have replicated it to the T. I didn’t anticipate the result would come out so similar.”