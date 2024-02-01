Ramdev’s wax-asana

A new figure from India will greet global fans of the world’s greatest wax attraction, Madame Tussauds Museum in New York City (NYC) by mid-February. It will be that of yoga guru Baba Ramdev, making him the first yogi and the sixth Indian icon, joining the ranks of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra. Ramdev’s statue, made at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore, will now share space with over 220 renowned figures from the worlds of entertainment, sports, and politics.
TMS attended the grand unveiling that took place in New Delhi’s The Lalit on January 30 in the presence of the yoga guru and his close disciple, Acharya Balkrishna.
As the curtain dropped, the wax figure showcasing Ramdev in Vrikshasana, a tree pose – a classic standing asana that establishes strength and balance – confronted us. At the event, Ramdev also put a ‘tika’ on the forehead of his wax impression after unveiling it. Speaking about the process of making his wax look-alike, he said that “20-odd artisans took over 250 different body measurements and umpteen pictures. They even charted the colour of the skin, eyes and hair to bring a realistic resemblance to the wax figure. They have replicated it to the T. I didn’t anticipate the result would come out so similar.”
‘Not just my journey’
Ramdev expresses his gratitude to Madame Tussauds for not just honouring him but also “the rich Indian culture. The wax figure symbolises much more than my journey. It represents the ancient and spiritual wisdom of the country. I consider it an important recognition of the global influence of Indian culture, especially yoga and Ayurveda”.
Besides the Vrikshasana, the yoga guru went on to perform other asanas alongside his wax sculpture. From the saffron dhoti and the khadau paduka (wooden footwear) to the minute detailing of the hair – the resemblance is uncanny. Madame Tussauds New York spokesperson Tiago Mogodouro said: “We sourced human hair for creating this wax figure. Attention to detail was key. Therefore, our artisans have inserted each strand with bare hands.”
Ramdev’s measurements were taken in 2018, and the artisans took 12 months to build the wax figure. Though the sculpture was ready by 2019, COVID-19 delayed their plans. “Our team will now fly the wax figure to NYC and place it at the museum within two weeks,” revealed Mogodouro.
After Ramdev, Sachin?
When asked about the reason for adding the yoga guru’s sculpture to the museum, the spokesperson said: “His commitment to society through the promotion of yoga, the introduction of Ayurveda culture and advocacy for healthy living is a gift not just for Indians, but for us all. This wax figure immortalises the yoga guru; it stands as a testament to the profound impact and the global reach of his teachings.”
“It represents a harmonious blend of spiritual wisdom and heath, mirroring the admiration and respect he commands worldwide. We hope his presence will inspire our visitors to embrace the journey of self-improvement and holistic well-being,” he adds.
Another Indian icon’s wax figure, after Ramdev, will be placed at the Madame Tussauds Museum in NYC this year. The unveiling will take place during the T20 Cricket World Cup in June. “All I can say is that he is the world’s best cricket player of all time,” said Mogodouro.