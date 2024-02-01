Set up panel to monitor medical infrastructure: Delhi HC tells Govt

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the city government’s stand over forming a committee of doctors to look into the medical infrastructure and the overall situation of the government hospitals in the national capital.

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan asked the city government counsel to get instructions over the issue and also sought the suggestion from doctors.

The bench also comprising Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) initiated suo motu by the high court in 2017 about the non-availability of ICU beds and ventilators in city government hospitals.

During the hearing, city government’s counsel, Advocate Satyakam, submitted that the government is planning to start four new hospitals in the city with a total of 3,237 beds which will be functional in two to three years. The government will also increase the number of beds in existing medical facilities under the city government by 5,000, besides augmenting relevant infrastructure, the high court was told.